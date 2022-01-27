Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.09% of Appian worth $269,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.