Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 30,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

