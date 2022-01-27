Apple Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.22. 118,786,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,487,078. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

