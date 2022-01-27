Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,526,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,487,078. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

