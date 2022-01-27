Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-12.5% to $3.63-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

AIT opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

