Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 26.9%

Shares of Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) dropped 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 128,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 31,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

