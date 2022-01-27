AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $801.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $828.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

