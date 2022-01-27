Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY21 guidance at $2.30-2.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.