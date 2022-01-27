APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in January

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APx Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.