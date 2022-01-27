APY.Finance Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $195,209.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.06452064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.87 or 0.98573055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051256 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

