ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $35,894.88 and $29.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 92.2% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00041107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

