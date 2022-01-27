Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

