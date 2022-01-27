Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACKAY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

