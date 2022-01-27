Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACKAY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

