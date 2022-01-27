Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Position Raised by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.27% of Arconic worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

