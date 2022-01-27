Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.26

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 4951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Arcosa by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $321,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.