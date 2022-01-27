Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AFACU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 2,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

