Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.61 or 0.06599012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,852.56 or 1.00055271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars.

