Argon (ARGON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,496.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $784,650.73 and approximately $96,496.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,777,052 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

