Argus Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $415.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.55. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
