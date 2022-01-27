Argus Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $415.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.55. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

