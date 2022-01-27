Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Arion has a market capitalization of $33,896.68 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.96 or 0.06808928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.27 or 0.99886509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052698 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 15,405,385 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

