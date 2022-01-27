Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,115 shares of company stock valued at $187,034,725. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.