Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 193,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 983,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

