ARMOR Price Tops $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $108,101.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

