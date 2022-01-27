Arqma Price Reaches $0.0436 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Arqma has a market cap of $529,537.87 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,332.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.29 or 0.06547381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00289432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00783311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00389880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00239710 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,185,931 coins and its circulating supply is 12,141,387 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.