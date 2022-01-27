Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44040621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.