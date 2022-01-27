Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 44040621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
