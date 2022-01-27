Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 guidance at $4.37-4.53 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $4.370-$4.530 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.