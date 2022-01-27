Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,306,269 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,306,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,334,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $306,482,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.