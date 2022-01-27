Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 121,952 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $83,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.