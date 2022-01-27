Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,513,394 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 317.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.28% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $83,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

