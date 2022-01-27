Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 320,041 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $106,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.