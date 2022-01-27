Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 859,039 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.33% of nVent Electric worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.