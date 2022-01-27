Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 87,302 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Biogen worth $77,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

