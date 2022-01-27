Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,339 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Liberty Global worth $89,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

