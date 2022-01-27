Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $73,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

