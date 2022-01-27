Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,344 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 458,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $80,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

