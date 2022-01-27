Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 402,629 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.65% of Wendy’s worth $79,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

