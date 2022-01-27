Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,084 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $84,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 993,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

NYSE:GIL opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

