Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 167.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Darden Restaurants worth $90,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

