Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $73.21 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,906 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

