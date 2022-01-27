Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $73.21 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,906 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

