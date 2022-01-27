Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $79.54 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.12% of Old Republic International worth $79,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ORI stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

