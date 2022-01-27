Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $81.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843,944 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $81,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

