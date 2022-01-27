Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $85.23 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 149,645 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of F5 Networks worth $85,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $202.49 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

