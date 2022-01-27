Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $90.49 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of HubSpot worth $90,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $430.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $678.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $784.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

