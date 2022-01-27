Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $92.67 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.58% of ManpowerGroup worth $92,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

