Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of Five Below worth $91,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $152.07 and a one year high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.