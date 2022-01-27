Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $86,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

