Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,058 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.34% of AerCap worth $100,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:AER opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.