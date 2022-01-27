Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 757,051 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $80,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $819.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day moving average of $343.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

