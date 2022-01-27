Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 95,786 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Trade Desk worth $79,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,061.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

